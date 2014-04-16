Ex-Defense Secretary Rumsfeld Criticizes Tax System

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: Tax Confusion.

Yesterday, of course, was the deadline for filing. And today, you're maybe feeling some uncertainty over whether you got everything right.

A lot of people complain that the tax code is just too complex, but usually not directly to the IRS. After all, you could be asking for an audit if you file that complaint. This does not seem to be the concern of former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

MCEVERS: He's made complaining to the IRS a bit of an annual tradition. In this year's open letter to the IRS, Rumsfeld writes: I have absolutely no idea whether our tax returns and our tax payments are accurate. I say that despite the fact that I am a college graduate.

GREENE: He adds: This note is to alert you folks that I know that I do not know whether or not my tax returns are accurate. So mark that as a known unknown, I guess.

