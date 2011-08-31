Australian Artist Profits From Government Grant

DAVID GREENE, host:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

Maybe you've experienced this. You see a piece of art for sale, take a look at the price and you wonder how it could be worth that much. Well, an artist in Australia decided to play with this idea. First, he received a government grant for 20,000 Aussie dollars in cash. He neatly stacked that money into a pile. Voila, art. The piece is called "Currency." It went up for auction today. The winning buyer will pay 21,350 Australian dollars.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.