Former GOP Leader Delay Tries His Hand At Dancing

LINDA WERTHEIMER, host:

Over on ABC, a former congressional colleague of President Obama's made his debut as a reality show contestant.

(Soundbite of cheering and applause)

(Soundbite of TV show, "Dancing with the Stars")

Unidentified Man: Dancing the Cha-Cha-Cha, Tom Delay and his partner, Cheryl Burke.

WERTHEIMER: Former Republican Majority Leader Tom Delay took it to the floor for a vote last night. He swept into America's living rooms in a sparkly vest and brown shirt. The first politician to compete on "Dancing with the Stars," the Texas pol cha-cha'd to the tune of "Wild Thing," at one point dropping to his knees in an air guitar routine. He added a few bumps, some grinds and some lip synching.

Judges were, well, gentle. Parts were magic, parts were tragic, said one. No hammer toes, at least. Delay and his partner, Cheryl Burke, scored a 16 out of a possible 30.

Monday's show is the first of the season, and public voting began after the performance.

(Soundbite of song, "Wild Thing")

Mr. CHIP TAYLOR (Singer): (Singing) Wild thing. Wild thing, I think I love you.

