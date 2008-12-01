Jeffrey Wright: Angel, Agent, Blues Legend & More

Actor Jeffrey Wright plays Muddy Waters in Darnell Martin's new film Cadillac Records. The film tells the story of Chicago's Chess Records, where Waters launched his career alongside Etta James, Chuck Berry and others.

Wright's other roles include American CIA Agent Felix Leiter in the most recent Bond films as well as Colin Powell in Oliver Stone's biopic W.

Earlier, the actor made his name on the stage; he won a Tony for his portrayal of a nurse in Tony Kushner's epic Angels in America, and later took home an Emmy for the HBO adaptation of the play.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.