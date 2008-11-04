© 2022 KDLG
Remembering Gracie Allen's White House Run

By Joe Richman
Published November 4, 2008 at 12:00 PM AKST

In 1940, the United States was just emerging from the shadow of the Great Depression and war loomed in Europe.

Into these serious times stepped Gracie Allen, part of the popular comic duo Burns and Allen, who launched a campaign for president.

Allen's Surprise Party began as a publicity stunt, but during a whistle-stop tour across the country the campaign took on a life of its own.

This story was produced by Joe Richman of Radio Diaries.

Joe Richman