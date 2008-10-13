© 2022 KDLG
Mo Willems: The Symmetric Pirate

Published October 13, 2008 at 10:00 AM AKDT

As you may know, cartoonist and children's book illustrator Mo Willems is trying to become a radio cartoonist. We've asked you to caption some of his drawings and we've received hundreds of submissions. So with your help it's been a pretty funny endeavor.

In this third installment, listen as Mo Willems and Michele Norris try to find out what the deal is with that very symmetrical pirate.

Also at the Monkey See blog, we have a fresh batch of four captionless cartoons for you to add your humor to.

