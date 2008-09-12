The Wild World Of Maurice Sendak

Author Maurice Sendak celebrates his 80th year on Sept. 15 with a benefit in Manhattan. In addition to penning the children's classics, Where The Wild Things Are and In The Night Kitchen, Sendak has written, designed and produced several operas and ballets. In 2003, he collaborated with playwright Tony Kushner to write an English version of the Czech children's opera Brundibar.

This interview was originally broadcast on Oct. 30, 2003.

