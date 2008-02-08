Colin Firth: 'Pride' Goeth Before the Fame

British actor Colin Firth is probably best known for his role as Mr. Darcy in the BBC/A&E production of Pride & Prejudice. The film turned him into a heartthrob. It's being rebroadcast Sunday Night on PBS as part of a Jane Austen series.

His other films include Love Actually, Valmont, The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love and Fever Pitch. He also stared in Bridget Jones's Diary based on the book of the same name which borrows from the storyline of Pride & Prejudice. Firth showed off his writing in the book edited by Nick Hornby, Speaking with the Angel.

This interview was first broadcast on May 7, 2001.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.