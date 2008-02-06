Ernst Lubitsch's Comedic, Elegant Early Operettas

The introduction of sound to movies left audiences hungry for "talkies" and paved the way for the comedic operettas of German-born Jewish film director Ernst Lubitsch.

Classical music critic Lloyd Schwartz reviews Lubitsch Musicals: Eclipse From the Criterion Collection, a new DVD featuring Lubitsch's bawdy, elegant early works, including the films One Hour With You, Monte Carlo, The Smiling Lieutenant and The Merry Widow.

