© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Button-Down Mind' Changed Modern Comedy

By Ben Manilla
Published December 23, 2007 at 10:36 AM AKST

Bob Newhart's debut album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, was the first comedy album ever to hit No. 1. It saved the struggling Warner Brothers Records and changed the face of modern comedy.

Newhart and comedian and late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien offer insight on this landmark recording. They discuss how the recording came to be, memorable moments on the album and why it holds up today.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ben Manilla