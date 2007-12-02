Ross, Scorsese Among Kennedy Center Honorees

(Soundbite of song, "Santa Claus is Coming to Town")

THE BEACH BOYS: (Singing) You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town.

ANDREA SEABROOK, host:

One of the boys harmonizing on this classic is being recognized tonight at the Kennedy Center Honors. He's joining four other entertainers to receive this prestigious lifetime achievement award. And we're going to reduce them all to sound bites. Recognize these?

(Soundbite of song, "California Girls")

THE BEACH BOYS: (Singing) I wish they all could be California…

Mr. STEVE MARTIN (Comedian): Well, excuse me.

(Soundbite of song, "California Girls")

THE BEACH BOYS: (Singing) I wish they all could be California girls…

Mr. MARTIN: We are two wild and crazy guys.

(Soundbite of song, "Where Did Our Love Go?")

Ms. DIANA ROSS (Singer): (Singing) Baby, Baby. Baby, don't leave me…

(Soundbite of movie, "Goodfellas")

Mr. JOE PESCI (Actor): (As Tommy DeVito) Let me understand this, Clara(ph), because, you know maybe it's me. I'm funny how, I mean, funny like I'm a clown, I amuse you? I make you laugh? What do you mean funny, funny how? How am I funny?

(Soundbite of song, "Where Did Our Love Go?")

Ms. ROSS: (Singing) I've got this burning, burning, yearning…

(Soundbite of movie, "Taxi Driver)

Mr. ROBERT De NIRO (Actor): (As Travis Bickle): You talkin' to me? Then who the hell else are you talkin' to? You talkin' to me? Well, I'm the only one here.

(Soundbite of piano playing)

SEABROOK: That's concert pianist Leon Fleisher, along with the work of film director Martin Scorsese, R&B diva Diana Ross, comedian Steve Martin and Beach Boy Brian Wilson.

Congratulations. They are this year's award winners at tonight's Kennedy Center Honors here in Washington, D.C. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.