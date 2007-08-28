© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Devouring TV's Hits, Whole Seasons at a Time

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published August 28, 2007 at 6:54 AM AKDT

With the rise of the TV-series box set, more shows are earning fans who devour episodes one after another.

Fresh Air TV critic David Bianculli reviews two newly released sets: the debut seasons of Heroes and Friday Night Lights.

The former is a seven-disc set packed with deleted scenes and the unaired original pilot; the Friday Night Lights set includes deleted episodes and a making-of featurette.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
See stories by David Bianculli