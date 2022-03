Anthony Swofford's memoir of his time as a Marine in the first Iraq war, Jarhead, has been adapted to the screen. The film starring Jake Gyllenhaall, Peter Sarsgaard and Jamie Foxx, opens Friday in limited release.

Critic Kenneth Turan says the movie has brilliant parts and excellent co-stars, but the picture rarely makes the emotional connection it's after.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.