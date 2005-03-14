© 2022 KDLG
Tim Curry Tries On King Arthur's Mantle

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 14, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKST

British actor Tim Curry's first movie was the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Curry turned heads as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite mad scientist dressed in a black corset, stockings and garters. He originated the role of a "sweet transvestite from Tran-Sexual, Transylvania" on stage in London.

Since then, Curry has been in numerous stage, film and TV productions. He was on Broadway in Travesties, My Favorite Year, and created the role of Mozart in Amadeus. He also starred in the British production of The Pirates of Penzance.

This week, Curry opens on Broadway in Spamalot, the musical version of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. He plays King Arthur.

