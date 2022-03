Arlo Guthrie wrote the sparse but amusing text. And the colorful, Orphan Annie-like illustrations are from Alice M. Brock of Alice's Restaurant fame.

The children's book that resulted from that partnership is called Mooses Come Walking.

NPR's Scott Simon and Weekend Edition children's literature expert Daniel Pinkwater read the book together -- and discuss the many fine qualities of the moose.

