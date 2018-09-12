Yes for Salmon hearing to be held in Dillingham

The public is invited to provide testimony in Dillingham on a ballot measure that aims to toughen salmon habitat protection in the state permitting process. The hearing will be September 29.

The State of Alaska will hold a public hearing in Dillingham on Sept. 29 regarding Ballot Measure 1, called Yes for Salmon.

The controversial measure is designed to strengthen salmon habitat protections in the state permitting process. Critics of the proposal argue the initiative is too broad and could slow or block infrastructure projects. The Alaska Supreme Court recently ruled that the measure is constitutional after a lengthy court battle, allowing it onto the ballot with some amendments.

Gayla Hoseth of Dillingham is one of the initiative’s three primary sponsors. The Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation, Bristol Bay Native Association and many individual Bristol Bay tribes are among those who support Yes for Salmon.

The recently renamed group “Stand for Alaska – Vote No on One” has raised $9 million dollars to oppose the ballot measure. The Pebble Limited Partnership has contributed $1 million to that total.

There will be eight in-person hearings around the state and one teleconference hearing. Public testimony will be heard in Dillingham on Sept. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bristol Bay Campus. Each person who speaks will be limited to 2 minutes.

Written comments are due by November 2 at 5 p.m. The public can submit them online or by mail:

Office of Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott

P.O. Box 110015

Juneau, Alaska 99811

