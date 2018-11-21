Wolverines wrestle to 11th place at Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament

Dillingham Wolverines competed in the large tournament in Wasilla over the weekend. Next, the athletes will gear up for regional and state competitions.

Dillingham placed third in the Division II small schools standing and 11th overall at the Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament in Wasilla.

Coach William Savo says that the Lancer Smith competition is tough, since both large and small schools from around the state compete.

“We had our six wrestlers place in the top six," Savo said. "Our two girls – Cate Gomez and Jean Krause – have done well all season. They’ve placed top four in every tournament they’ve wrestled in. Cate placed fourth this weekend. Jean Krause, she’s a first-year wrestler and she’s impressed us all season. She took third place in the 103-pound girls’ division.”

In the boys’ varsity bracket, three seniors placed fourth in their weight divisions.

"Chris Williams placed fourth this weekend, knocking off the number one kid in the state in the quarter finals. Then he lost in the semi finals. Jesse Noden is a senior. He wrestled 140, placed fourth in his weight division. He was four and two on the weekend. Dillon Cheney also placed fourth, he ended up losing the third fourth place match in the ultimate tie-breaker," Savo explained.

In the junior varsity division, Grant Williams won sixth place at 135 pounds.

The regional Sockeye Conference takes place in Dillingham on December 8. The state championships begin on December 14 in Anchorage.

