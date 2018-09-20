Warm weather meant tough hunting in GMUs 17B and C

Harvest reports are trickling in for the fall moose hunt in game management units 17B and C. So far, 109 moose have been reported – one-third of the average harvest.

While calm winds and sunny skies over the past few weeks were excellent for many outdoor activities, they were not ideal for hunting. Neil Barton, area wildlife management biologist at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Dillingham, said that the midday heat meant that moose hunkered down for hours.

“About everybody I talked to, they talked first about the bugs, and second about the lack of movement of moose in the middle of the day because it was so hot," Barton said. "The moose weren’t very active, they weren’t responding to calls very well, from what I’ve heard. It was in some ways a really good part of a hunting season, and in some ways it wasn’t working out as good as it could have.”

The fall hunt had a bag limit of one moose. It ended on September 15. All hunters are required to submit a report to ADF&G regardless of whether or not they hunted. Reports can be submitted online, mailed in, or dropped off at the ADF&G office on Kenny Wren Road in Dillingham.

