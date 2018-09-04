Tunguing, 24, arrested in Koliganek on felony assault charges

A Koliganek man allegedly punched several people Thursday night in a domestic violence situation. Victims say he threatened to kill them and to shoot troopers if they responded.

Travis Tunguing was arrested in Koliganek on Friday for allegedly assaulting four people.

Alaska State Troopers received a report from the Koliganek Health Clinic shortly after midnight on August 31 that the man had allegedly assaulted two women.

The Village Public Safety Officer had already taken Tunguing into custody. According to the VPSO, Tunguing was intoxicated.

A trooper interviewed victims over the phone and then flew into the village later that morning. The women told the trooper that Tunguing was staying at a house with them. They said he became upset and broke into one woman’s bedroom and that he punched both of them multiple times.

Six people from the village came over to the house and assisted in restraining the man. Tunguing allegedly punched some of them as well. Several of the victims said Tunguing threatened to kill them and that he threatened to kill troopers if they responded.

Travis faces four felony assault charges, four misdemeanor assault charges and two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. His first court appearance was Saturday, and on Tuesday he posted $3000 bail.

