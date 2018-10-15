Tribal Police Officers seize $32,000 of illegal alcohol in Togiak

On Thursday, Tribal Police Officers seized $32,000 of alcohol being smuggled into the dry village in apple juice containers.

Acting on a tip that alcohol was being transported to the village via air cargo, local tribal authorities seized 81 750-milliliter bottles and seven one-gallon jugs of whiskey disguised in apple juice containers. The estimated street value was $32,000.

The sale, importation and possession of alcohol is illegal in Togiak, which is a local option community. Investigation of the incident is ongoing.

