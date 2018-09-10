Teen arrested in Naknek on drug dealing charges

Griffin Adams, 18, was arrested a couple weeks ago. Police say he was in possession of 15 grams of methamphetamine as well as ecstasy tablets, diazepam pills, drug paraphernalia and other items that indicated an intent to distribute.

On August 29, two officers pulled Adams over in a traffic stop. In the criminal complaint, an officer explained that he noticed Adams was nervous and that he glanced several times at his backpack and down at his lap.

Upon investigation, police said they found Adams was carrying a Glock handgun concealed in his waist band as well as drug paraphernalia and 5 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket pocket.

A search of his backpack revealed several whole and crushed ecstasy tablets. According to police, another 54 pills appeared to be ecstasy tablets, but these tested positive for methamphetamine. These weighed 9.7 grams. The backpack also contained $3,898 dollars, a digital scale with meth residue and 49 diazepam pills, a prescription drug.

Adams faces three felony charges for misconduct involving a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for misconduct involving weapons. He was taken into custody on Aug. 29. He was released on bail with a third-party custodian on Sept. 4.

