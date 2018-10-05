Judge approves sale of PenAir's assets for $12.3 million

The sale of PenAir’s assets to the same company that owns Ravn Air Group has been approved. At a hearing today in Anchorage, Judge Gary Spraker approved J. F. Lehman & Company’s bid to buy Peninsula Airway’s assets for $12.3 million . The attorney for the trustee overseeing the sale said that the buyer confirmed the deal will likely take between one and three months to finalize.

PenAir is a regional air carrier that serves primarily Bristol Bay and the Aleutian-Pribilof region. It has been undergoing bankruptcy proceedings since August 2017.

