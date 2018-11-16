Goodnews Bay will remain in BBAHC

The Native Village of Goodnews Bay held a vote on Nov. 6 to decide whether to stay in the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation or join a different tribal health organization. Tribal members voted 72-23 to stay in BBAHC.

The Native Village of Goodnews Bay will remain in the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation.

Last week, 73 tribal members voted against changing tribal health organizations. Only 23 were in favor of moving to a different organization, such as the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation.

After the vote, tribal administrator Peter Julius stated simply, “The tribal members decided they don’t want to go to another tribal organization. It’s their decision to stay.”

BBAHC is touting the decision as evidence of regional support.

Chair of the BBAHC Board of Directors, Mark Angasan, wrote in a letter to the rest of the board on Thursday, “They invited our President/CEO to come and speak to them, heard what he had to say about the provision of care and then voted 72 in favor of staying. Only four of their members voted against it. As you can see, when tribal members have a chance to talk to our management, they realize that Robert Clark is doing a very good job for us.”

Julius confirmed that Angasan incorrectly stated the vote count in his letter.

Goodnews Bay is one of 28 Alaska Native tribes that authorizes BBAHC to provide health care for its tribal members through a contract with the Indian Health Service.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.