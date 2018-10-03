Egegik Clinic burglarlized, nothing stolen

Law enforcement is investigating a report the Egegik Clinic was broken into on Tuesday.

Alaska State Troopers are investigating a burglary in Egegik. They received a report Tuesday around noon that the health clinic had been broken into, but nothing was stolen. According to the report, the intruder did not gain access to the room where narcotics are kept. Law enforcement will travel to the village today to continue the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the King Salmon Trooper Post at 907-246-3464.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281.