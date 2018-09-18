Dillingham turns out for 27th Annual Tony's Run

Officer Anthony Jones was killed in the line of duty February 12, 1992. Every year, Dillingham runs in his honor. Those who worked with Jones remember his commitment to youth. Fittingly, the proceeds from this year's run will benefit the Dillingham cross-country team.

On a cool, sunny Sunday, about 30 people walked, ran or biked a 5K or 10K in Dillingham. The cross-country team organized this year’s Tony's Run. The event is named after Officer Anthony Jones, a Dillingham policeman who was shot while on duty in 1992. This was the 27th annual run in his honor.

“Why am I going to run? Because I want to do it with my mom,” explained August Reigh, one of the young runners.

Gregg Marxmiller is the education and outreach coordinator at SAFE, which organized the event’s potluck. He says the run reflects Jones’s passion for youth engagement.

“It honors his memory and gives people a chance to go out and run. He really cared about the youth a lot and he wanted to make sure there were things here for kids,” Marxmiller said.

Proceeds from this year's run will go to support the Dillingham cross-country team.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281.