Dillingham man allegedly threatens woman with blowtorch and handgun

The victim told police that Donald P. Johnson, 25, waved a lit blowtorch over her legs and face. Then he allegedly loaded a handgun, pointed it at her head and threatened to shoot her.

After eluding arrest for several days, Donald P. Johnson, 25, was arrested in Dillingham this weekend. He allegedly assaulted a woman in Dillingham on October 27.

The victim told police she was holding her infant in her arms when Johnson lit a blowtorch and waved it over her legs and face. He told her he would burn her. She said she had argued with the man and that he hit her repeatedly throughout the day. After he allegedly threatened to burn her with the blow torch, the victim said he loaded a handgun, pointed it at her face and threatened to shoot her.

The victim escaped the house and made a report to the police after Johnson left the residence.

Police located Johnson in his car in downtown Dillingham and attempted to contact him. However, according to police, Johnson sped away. The officer observed Johnson driving at more than 80 miles per hour. The speed limit in downtown Dillingham is 25 miles per hour.

Police located Johnson’s car shortly afterward, but he had fled. They found the blowtorch he allegedly used to threaten the victim in the vehicle.

Johnson was arrested on Nov. 3 in Dillingham. He faces four felony charges for assault in the first, second and third degree and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer. He faces two misdemeanor charges for assault in the fourth degree and reckless driving. Police recommend that the Dillingham Court set his bail at $10,000.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.