Dillingham man allegedly held and assaulted a woman in his car

On Thursday evening, Bryon Johnson, 33, of Dillingham was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman for a multiple days.

The victim recounted a harrowing tale to police. She told police that she and Johnson drove to the south shore of Lake Aleknagik, possibly on Tuesday night. When they parked, she said he began punching her repeatedly. She said that she once escaped the car, but Johnson followed her and forced her back in. The assault allegedly continued until Thursday, when he drove her back to Dillingham and let her go. An acquaintance took the victim to the hospital. According to the police report, she was badly bruised and scratched.

The responding officer contacted Johnson Thursday evening in the Dillingham boat harbor, where he was sleeping in the back of his vehicle. Police said Johnson had scratches on his face and knuckles and blood on his shirt. Johnson denied the assault and agreed to several field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Johnson was arrested on two counts of felony assault and one count of driving under the influence. He was also charged with violating the conditions of his release in a separate case. He was remanded to the Dillingham Correctional Center.

