Dillingham hosts Cross-Country Invitational Race

By & Karis Weiland 1 minute ago

Colson Voran and Malea Voran, both Tanalian Lynx, won the varisty men's and women's 5000 meter cross-country race in Dillingham on Saturday.

Tanalian junior Colson Voran won the men's varsity 5K with a time of 18:11.
Credit Avery Lill/KDLG

Despite the drizzle, there was a strong showing at the Dillingham Cross Country Invitational. Runners from New Stuyahok, Koliganek, Bristol Bay Borough, Port Alsworth and Dillingham pushed themselves hard in preparation for regional races next weekend.

Malea Voran, Tanalian sophomore, charges through the finish line, finishing first in the women's varsity 5000 meter race. Her time was 22:08.
Credit Avery Lill/KDLG

Women's Varsity - 5000 meters

  1.  Malea Voran - 22:08 - Tanalian - Sophomore
     
  2. Tanesha Gust - 24:56 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore
     
  3. Meadow Phelps - 25:09 - Bristol Bay - Freshman
     
  4. Katie McGee - 25:59 - Tanalian - Sophomore
     
  5. Barbara Acovak - 26:54 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore
     
  6. Katelyn Johnson - 26:56 - Tanalian - Junior
     
  7. Thresa Savo - 27:45 - Dillingham - Freshman
     
  8. Kendra Kapotak - 28:37 - Dillingham - Senior
     
  9. Teya Olsen - 29:32 - Bristol Bay - Senior

Credit Avery Lill/KDLG
Credit Avery Lill/KDLG
 Men's Varsity - 5000 meters 

  1. Colson Voran - 18:11 - Tanalian - Junior
     
  2.  Trevor McGee - 18:29 - Tanalian - Senior
     
  3.  N/A
     
  4.  Kaleb Hill - 19:03 - Bristol Bay - Senior
     
  5. Demetry Hoseth - 19:20 - Dillingham - Freshman
     
  6. Chris Williams - 20:48 - Dillingham - Senior
     
  7. Philip Christopher - 20:50 - New Stuyahok - Freshman
     
  8. Damian Gust - 21:08 - New Stuyahok - Senior
     
  9. Wyatt Williams - 22:11 - Dillingham - Freshman
     
  10. Uzziah Bindon - 23:29 - Bristol Bay - Freshman
     
  11. Mickia Walcott - 23:33 - New Stuyahok - Freshman
     
  12. Travis Neketa - 24:43 - New Stuyahok - Junior
     
  13. Oakley Brito - 35:10 - Dillingham - Sophomore

Credit Avery Lill/KDLG
Credit Avery Lill/KDLG

Girl's Middle School 5000 meters

  1. Ellah Wardell - 23:42 - Tanalian
     
  2. Makayla Geffe - 24:29 - New Stuyahok
     
  3. Kristen Beltran - 25:31 - Dillingham

    Credit Avery Lill/KDLG

Boy's Middle School 5000 meters

  1. Daniel Wardell - 18:55 - Tanalian
     
  2. Ezra Panamarioff - 20:38 - Koliganek
     
  3. Ethan Jenkins - 20:52 - Dillingham

Credit Avery Lill/KDLG