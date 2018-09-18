Dillingham hosts Cross-Country Invitational Race

Colson Voran and Malea Voran, both Tanalian Lynx, won the varisty men's and women's 5000 meter cross-country race in Dillingham on Saturday.

Despite the drizzle, there was a strong showing at the Dillingham Cross Country Invitational. Runners from New Stuyahok, Koliganek, Bristol Bay Borough, Port Alsworth and Dillingham pushed themselves hard in preparation for regional races next weekend.

Dillingham freshmen, Karis Weiland, assisted KDLG's Avery Lill in reporting the results of the women's races (Race officials finalized the men's results after the broadcast). Listen here...

Women's Varsity - 5000 meters

Girl's Middle School 5000 meters

Ellah Wardell - 23:42 - Tanalian

Makayla Geffe - 24:29 - New Stuyahok

Kristen Beltran - 25:31 - Dillingham

Boy's Middle School 5000 meters