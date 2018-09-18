Dillingham hosts Cross-Country Invitational Race

Colson Voran and Malea Voran, both Tanalian Lynx, won the varisty men's and women's 5000 meter cross-country race in Dillingham on Saturday.
Despite the drizzle, there was a strong showing at the Dillingham Cross Country Invitational. Runners from New Stuyahok, Koliganek, Bristol Bay Borough, Port Alsworth and Dillingham pushed themselves hard in preparation for regional races next weekend.
Women's Varsity - 5000 meters
- Malea Voran - 22:08 - Tanalian - Sophomore
- Tanesha Gust - 24:56 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore
- Meadow Phelps - 25:09 - Bristol Bay - Freshman
- Katie McGee - 25:59 - Tanalian - Sophomore
- Barbara Acovak - 26:54 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore
- Katelyn Johnson - 26:56 - Tanalian - Junior
- Thresa Savo - 27:45 - Dillingham - Freshman
- Kendra Kapotak - 28:37 - Dillingham - Senior
- Teya Olsen - 29:32 - Bristol Bay - Senior
- Colson Voran - 18:11 - Tanalian - Junior
- Trevor McGee - 18:29 - Tanalian - Senior
- N/A
- Kaleb Hill - 19:03 - Bristol Bay - Senior
- Demetry Hoseth - 19:20 - Dillingham - Freshman
- Chris Williams - 20:48 - Dillingham - Senior
- Philip Christopher - 20:50 - New Stuyahok - Freshman
- Damian Gust - 21:08 - New Stuyahok - Senior
- Wyatt Williams - 22:11 - Dillingham - Freshman
- Uzziah Bindon - 23:29 - Bristol Bay - Freshman
- Mickia Walcott - 23:33 - New Stuyahok - Freshman
- Travis Neketa - 24:43 - New Stuyahok - Junior
- Oakley Brito - 35:10 - Dillingham - Sophomore
Girl's Middle School 5000 meters
- Ellah Wardell - 23:42 - Tanalian
- Makayla Geffe - 24:29 - New Stuyahok
- Kristen Beltran - 25:31 - Dillingham
Boy's Middle School 5000 meters
- Daniel Wardell - 18:55 - Tanalian
- Ezra Panamarioff - 20:38 - Koliganek
- Ethan Jenkins - 20:52 - Dillingham