Bristol Bay voters select mayors, city council members and school board representatives

Municipal elections took place around Bristol Bay Oct. 2. The results are unofficial until canvassing committees certify the elections.

Voters took to the polls for municipal elections around Bristol Bay on Tuesday.

In Dillingham, over 250 voters turned out. Alice Ruby was re-elected mayor. She has been mayor since 2006 and ran unopposed. For Dillingham City Council, Chris Napoli and Andy Anderson both won a term, running unopposed for their seats.

Gregory Marxmiller and Ron Bowers raced for Council Seat F. Marxmiller won with 202 votes to Bowers' 91 votes.

Dillingham City School District board incumbents, Kim Williams and Bernina Venua, were unopposed for school board seats B and E. Both will serve another term.

Helen Smeaton ran against Aleta Jean Evans for school board seat D. Smeaton won with 245 votes to Evans’ 43 votes.

Bristol Bay Borough’s unofficial results are in as well. Close to 100 voters cast ballots.

Two seats were up for election on the borough assembly, and two candidates ran. Mary Swain and Clyde Clark will each will serve a three year term.

Three candidates ran for three seats on the school board. Michael Swain, Jr. and Olaf J. O’Domin were elected to three-year terms. Sarah Mitchell was elected to a two-year term.

In Manokotak, five seats were open on the city council. They will be filled by Bibiana Gloko, Moses Toyukak Sr, Billy Barnman, Laura John, and Arline Franklin.

New Stuyahok also had five spots open on its city council. Tracy Askoak, Evan Wonhola, Randal Hastings, Natalia Bond and John Gust will all serve a term.

The Southwest Region School District board had three seats open. Two incumbents were re-elected—Marie Paul from Togiak and Wassillie Gust from New Stuyahok. Newcomer Crystal Jensen from Ekwok also won a seat on the board.

These results are preliminary. All results are unofficial until canvassing committees have counted absentee and question ballots. The Lake and Peninsula Borough election was conducted by mail. Ballots will be counted after Oct. 30.

This article will be updated as KDLG continues to recieve election results from Bristol Bay municipalities.

Contact KDLG at 907-842-5281.