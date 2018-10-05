Bristol Bay area students improve on regional times at state competitions

The Cross-Country State Championship drew athletes from across Alaska on September 29, and many Bristol Bay runners raced to improved times.

In total, eight varsity girls and eight varsity boys represented the Bristol Bay area.

In the Division Two girls’ 5000 meter race, a total of 135 athletes competed. Port Alsworth 10th grader Malea Voran took 23rd with a time of 21 minutes 54 seconds. That’s more than two minutes faster than her regional time.

Faith Clark, a Newhalen junior, came in 32nd place at 22 minutes 23 seconds. Meadow Phelps a freshman from Bristol Bay Borough improved her regional time by almost a minute and a half, coming at 24 minutes and 35 seconds. Thresa Savo was the fastest Dillingham girl. Her time was 25 minutes 17 seconds.

In the Division Two boys’ 5K, 143 athletes raced. Port Alsworth Junior Coleson Voran took 14th with a time of 17 minutes 20 seconds. Trevor McGee, a Port Alsworth Senior was 39th at 18:22. Kaleb Hill, a Bristol Bay senior, clocked in at 18 minutes 47 seconds. He improved his regional time by more than half a minute. Freshman Dimitri Hoseth of Dillingham was the fastest Dillingham boy at 19 minutes and 23 seconds.

Division II Girls - 5000 Meters

23. Malea Voran - 21:54.2 - Tanalian - Sophomore

32. Faith Clark - 22:23.7 - Newhalen - Junior

71. Meadow Phelps - 24.35.1 - Bristol Bay - Freshman

91. Thresa Savo - 25.17.1 - Dillingham - Freshman

97. Jean Krause - 25:43.2 - Dillingham - Junior

110. Tanesha Gust - 26:23.3 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore

127. Kendra Kapotak - 28:26.5 - Dillingham - Senior

128. Barbara Acovak - 28:33.4 - New Stuyahok - Sophomore

Division II Boys - 5000 Meters

14. Coleson Voran - 17:20.2 - Tanalian - Junior

39. Trevor McGee - 18:22.4 - Tanalian - Senior

50. Kaleb Hill - 18:47.3 - Bristol Bay - Senior

70. Demetry Hoseth - 19:23.4 - Dillingham - Freshman

118. Damian Gust - 21:09.7 - New Stuyahok - Senior

125. Zachary Kolbe - 21:42.4 - Dillingham - Freshman

130. Dillon Chaney - 21:57.8 - Dillingham - Senior

141. Phillip Christopher - 23:32.5 - New Stuyahok - Freshman

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281.