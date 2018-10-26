BBAHC addresses “issues in pharmacy”

In a press release, BBAHC acknowledged that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had visited the hospital to address issues at the pharmacy.

According to the release, BBAHC is working with CMS to resolve the issues, which were unspecified, and maintain the hospital’s Medicare and Medicaid participation status.

“If CMS takes adverse action regarding BBAHC’s Medicare and Medicaid participation status, that action does not close down BBAHC's facilities or prevent us from seeing patients," it stated.

The corporation’s Indian Health Service funding and Health and Services Administration funding, as well as other financial resources, are independent from its participation status.

BBAHC said that it is hiring and has brought on new staff to the pharmacy and that training is underway. It also stated that it is preparing updated processes and procedures to improve the quality of pharmacy services.

