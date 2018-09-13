Ballots are set in Bristol Bay's regional elections

Bristol Bay’s local elections are just a few weeks away, and most candidates are running unopposed. Write-in candidates are still able to run, but district deadlines vary.

All Bristol Bay Borough candidates are running unopposed. For the borough assembly, incumbent Mary Swain and Clyde Clark are both running for three-year terms.

For the school board, Michael Swain, Jr., and incumbent Olaf O’Domin are both running for three-year term seats. Sarah Mitchell is running for a two-year term; she was appointed to fill that seat earlier this year.

Write-in candidates for the Bristol Bay Borough need to register with the clerk five calendar days before the election to be eligible.

The Bristol Bay borough election will be held Tuesday, October 2. Residents can vote at the Borough Assembly Chambers in Naknek, the King Salmon Village Council, and the South Naknek Village Council in the Rec Hall. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

In the Lake and Peninsula Borough, Ida Clara Nelson is challenging incumbent mayor Glen R. Alsworth, Sr. Alsworth has served as mayor since the borough was incorporated in 1989. All assembly and school board candidates are incumbents, and no other seats are challenged. Christina Salmon is running for Seat B, and Myra Olsen is running for Seat E.

For the school board, Harry Ricci is running for Seat B, and Gerda Koscruk is running for Seat F.

The Lake and Peninsula Borough mailed out election ballots to eligible voters on September 12. The borough is holding a by-mail election; no polling places will be open. Ballots must be post-marked by Tuesday, October 2 and received by the clerk’s office by October 30.

In Dillingham, incumbent mayor Alice Ruby is running unopposed; she has served as mayor since 2006. Both Chris Napoli and Andy Anderson are running unopposed for Seats A and E -- Napoli was appointed when that seat was vacated earlier this year. Ron Bowers and Gregory Marxmiller are running for Seat F, a three-year term.

For the school board, Kim Williams is running unopposed for Seat B, which is a two-year term. Aleta Jean Evans and Helen Smeaton are running for Seat D, a three-year term. Bernina Venua is running unopposed for Seat E, also a three-year term.

Write-in candidates in Dillingham can file their intent through October 1. Dillingham’s city election will be held Tuesday, October 2. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

